 

Watch Hoffman Estates village board candidates discuss the issues

 
Daily Herald Report
Posted2/24/2023 5:44 PM

Candidates for Hoffman Estates trustee in the April 4 election recently sat down with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board for a Zoom interview to discuss the issues.

On hand were incumbents Anna Newell, Gary Pilafas and Gary Stanton and newcomer Mark Mueller.

 

To see a video recording of the interview, go to www.dailyherald.com.

