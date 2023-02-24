Watch Hoffman Estates village board candidates discuss the issues
Posted2/24/2023 5:44 PM
Candidates for Hoffman Estates trustee in the April 4 election recently sat down with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board for a Zoom interview to discuss the issues.
On hand were incumbents Anna Newell, Gary Pilafas and Gary Stanton and newcomer Mark Mueller.
To see a video recording of the interview, go to www.dailyherald.com.
