'Pay attention or check his facts': Democrats say Kane sheriff's gun ban remarks are wrong

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain has gotten a response from Democratic state lawmakers he accused of not consulting with law enforcement officials when they crafted the state's new ban on certain guns and ammunition. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain says he's embarrassed to be a Democrat?

Five Democratic state lawmakers representing Kane County said Friday they are embarrassed he is, too, after Hain criticized them over the state's new ban on certain kinds of firearms and ammunition.

In a letter "to the people of Kane County," state Sens. Cristina Castro and Karina Villa joined state Reps. Anna Moeller, Martha Hirschauer and Barbara Hernandez in saying Hain was wrong when he said no law enforcement officers were involved in crafting the law.

"If the Sheriff had cared to pay attention or check his facts he would have seen that several representatives from law enforcement spoke on the record in support of the bill at a hearing on December 20, 2022," the letter reads. "But, much to the detriment of the people of Kane County, Sheriff Hain doesn't care about facts, he prefers to spread misinformation and stoke the flames of controversy."

The legislators said gun violence is a public health epidemic unique to the United States.

"While we know the remedies, public officials like Sheriff Ron Hain refuse to prescribe them," the letter reads. "We are fighting every day for those remedies, so on one point we agree with what the sheriff said in this Daily Herald headline: We are also embarrassed that Sheriff Hain has a 'D' by his name."

On Wednesday, Hain told the Kane County Board's legislative committee that "our legislators here in Kane County, especially with the (Democratic) Party next to their names, do not listen to law enforcement.

"They refuse to communicate with us," Hain said. "They create legislation based on what they read on social media and knee-jerk reactions in the news. I'm tired of having to clean up the pieces and try to figure this out afterward. I'm embarrassed to have a 'D' next to my name."

Passed in January, the state law bans the sale of more than 100 types of guns, most of which are semi-automatic rifles, and various attachments. It also creates ammunition caps for certain weapons.

Existing owners of guns listed in the legislation must register them with the Illinois State Police by 2024.

The ban took effect immediately, but enforcement is under scrutiny after a state appellate court endorsed a temporary restraining order earlier this month in a case filed by thousands of advocates and led by a downstate firearms dealer.

Hain said has said he believes the ban is unconstitutional.

This week, he said several lawsuits and opposition from law enforcement could have been avoided if police had a meaningful spot at the table when the legislation was being written.

In their letter, the Democratic state lawmakers asked Hain to "step back from public disputes" and to work with them on public safety policies.

"Our doors are always open for collaboration," they wrote, "and he knows where to find us."