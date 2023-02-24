Naperville 203 superintendent receives award

Naperville Unit District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges has been selected as the Superintendent of Distinction for DuPage County by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

In recognizing Bridges, who has been the district's superintendent since 2011, IASA officials noted his leadership and willingness to share the district's experiences and resources with others.

"Being recognized for this honor is a direct reflection of the quality of people throughout the school district," Bridges said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to my colleagues for this recognition and for the partnership in our community that enables all of our staff and students in Naperville 203 to be leaders in our county, state and the country."