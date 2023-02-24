Lake County property transfers for Jan. 17-23, 2023

Antioch

$290,000; 800 Mocking Bird Drive, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Patricia Behrendt to Bazil Bhatti

$285,000; 278 Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Christopher Patsis to Zachary Sievers

$205,000; 246 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Robert T Bailey to Keith Zika

Beach Park

$185,000; 11277 W 33rd St., Beach Park; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Louise Taylor to Veronica A Vizcaino

Deerfield

$470,000; 101 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Value Properties Inc to Justin Diamond

$217,500; 1169 Waukegan Rd Unit 4, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Michael T Veenema to Bradley Kennedy

Fox Lake

$235,000; 35 S Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Custom Development LLC to Brennan Taylor Campbell

$225,000; 6957 Brightwater Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Allison Nelson to Timothy Inman

$210,000; 34 Covington Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Anastasia Dye Yum to Savannah Pieniazek

$206,000; 6418 Cherrywood Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Christopher Hesemann to Jorge A Hernandez

$90,500; 65 Woodhills Bay Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to William J Wolff

Grayslake

$427,000; 33996 W Wooded Glen Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Michelle E Oneill to Mark F Niedringhaus

$300,000; 17465 W Winnebago Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Carol Warner Mellon to Patrick Kindelin

$280,000; 17530 W Huntington Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Michael Ballard to Carmelita Ramirez

$234,000; 428 Flanders Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Lisa Blumofe

$190,000; 17824 W Twin Lakes Blvd, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Ryan C Anderson to David Cramer

$170,000; 337 Getchell Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Margaret E Kerr to Alphonso Joyner

Gurnee

$354,000; 4399 Country Trail, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Kelly Hamden to Lisa N Burns

$220,000; 37199 N Dilleys Road, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Liam T Mellen to Adrian Nava

Hawthorn Woods

$387,000; 4 Winged Foot Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Gerald A Bareck to Richard S Walters

Highland Park

$575,000; 56 Country Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Lori Kraus to Alejandro Morales

$425,000; 1700 2nd St Unit 402, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Ethan E Trull to Richard Wasserman

$300,000; 415 Bloom St., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Howard Lipsky to Matthew Pasulka

$221,500; 621 Lincoln Ave W, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Interfirst Construction & Devepment

Island Lake

$446,500; 1926 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ronald L Larsen

Kildeer

$695,000; 22565 W Melina St., Kildeer; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jiayan Zhan

$654,500; 23164 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Saurabh Sahu

$175,000; 21109 W Preserve Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Larry Gilbert

Lake Forest

$650,000; 160 Marion Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Thomas Malia to Theodore Kieffer

Lake Villa

$469,500; 2806 Briargate Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Karen Robbins

$460,000; 625 Blazing Star Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Erich Schwarzbeck to Jason M Linse Alessi

$425,000; 917 Amber Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Mary Lou Lane to Michelle Pesek

Lake Zurich

$407,500; 170 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by NVR Inc to Lucio S Incandela

$402,000; 172 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by NVR Inc to Donna Pogorzelski

$390,000; 590 Ivy Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Julissa Arias

$312,000; 21327 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Total Construction Group LLC to Kristin A Bauer

$285,000; 23226 W Lone Tree Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Robert Schaefer to Margaret Linforth

$269,000; 18 Maple Ave., Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by James E Downum to Tomas Valdez

Lakemoor

$556,500; 28603 Augusta Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Susan Krakower

Libertyville

$700,000; 415 Wrightwood Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Priscilla B Urban to Samuel Castano

$455,000; 222 Brookhill Road, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by George M Simonian to Kevin Thomas Morrison

$315,000; 1115 Harms Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Wsh Properties LLC to Nicole M Coghlan

$184,000; 150 E Winchester Road, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Jennifer Stewart to Carson Matthew Klarck

$150,000; 741 Garfield Ave Unit C, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Richard Harano to Lex Elite Renovations LLC

Lincolnshire

$562,000; 39 Portshire Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Allan D Fink to Nivedita Raghavan

$342,000; 16453 W Brockman Ave., Lincolnshire; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Scott E Schneider to Amy Duhig

Lindenhurst

$250,000; 552 Northgate Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Robert Logan to Michael T Webb

$220,000; 2115 Old Elm Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Kathleen T Mehall to Srinivasulu Dasanna

Mundelein

$674,500; 3455 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sara Foster

$532,000; 3091 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William D Stanford II

$509,000; 3060 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Scott Gomez

$453,000; 3221 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jin Li

$375,000; 1006 Wrens Gate, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Patrick F Inman to Candice Schaefer

$290,000; 220 Pinehurst Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Manoj Joshi to Alexander C Tyson

$268,000; 1415 Wesley Court, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Russell Christopher Smith to Karama Thiab

$165,000; 100 W Hawley St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Thomas B Hood to Isis Garcia Ibarra

Round Lake

$365,000; 1034 S Sienna Court, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Nicholas J Tarnowski Jr to Russell C Smith

$310,000; 34443 N Bluestem Road, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Vivek Kapurala to Reina Garcia Roman

$195,000; 386 S Litchfield Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Oskar Stefan to Andrei Labkovski

Round Lake Beach

$282,000; 2122 N Green Valley Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Daniel F Plucinski to Casey R Chan

$265,000; 2268 N Tedy Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Carlos Funes Vargas

$252,000; 1410 Juneway Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Raymundo Sereno to Brandon Levon Scott

$230,000; 131 W Honeysuckle Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by JVA Four LLC to Charles A Scupham

$200,000; 1422 Hainesville Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Robert S Mcdowell Jr to Lety Sylvia Ramirez

$168,000; 201 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by DBG Properties LLC to Luis F Lomeli Gonzalez

$118,000; 2024 Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Community Development Holdings

Round Lake Park

$95,000; 13 E Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Jean F Mindrut to Eniko R Ivaniczki

Vernon Hills

$725,000; 350 Colonial Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Volha Tarsunova to Shobhana Subramaniyan

Volo

$353,000; 2032 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Douglas A Oxley to Louis Szabo

Wauconda

$245,000; 621 W Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by David J Monroe to J Isabel Cervantes Barajas

Waukegan

$264,000; 1006 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Melissa K Callahan Franklin to Aquanda Brown

$261,000; 1416 Glenwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Mario Navarro to Yesenia Beltran Roman

$237,000; 2310 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Pablo P Jimenez to Brenda Manqueros

$188,500; 2033 Edgewood Road, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by John W Kawa to Piotr W Suchecki

$150,000; 531 Oak St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Jose A Ruiz to Juan Vergara

$137,500; 603 S Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Karla Gonzalez to Virginio Dominguez

$127,000; 2670 Woodview Court, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Theodore D Brooks to Giovanni Aguilar

$84,500; 2801 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Rosa Castaneda

$60,000; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 114, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Efren Rodriguez to Dale Rehm

Winthrop Harbor

$198,000; 303 Wilson Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by David T Ehrhardt to Amy L Kolb

$197,500; 1509 14th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Barbara A Heinson to Kydalla Young

$175,000; 1520 2nd St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Neftali V Medina to Hannah Nicole Bakkum

Zion

$321,000; 3910 Sedge St., Zion; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Brian G Kapter to Jacquelyn Hernandez Rojas

$200,000; 2603 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Jesus Y Becerra to Jessica IVette Albarran

$180,000; 2812 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by 2812 Eschol Ave LLC to Steven Guarini

$160,000; 1906 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Ramiro Navarro to Sara Limon Jaime

$159,000; 1723 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by JD Residential Properties LLC to Amanda Schulz

$156,000; 2720 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Spaulding Group LLC to Patrick Dale Williams

$139,000; 2036 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Kathleen Garross to Susana Alejandra Rodriguez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.