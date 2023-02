Kane County property transfers for Jan. 5-24, 2023

Algonquin

$490,000; 1951 Broadsmore Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Marcin Hajduczyk to Arslan Algozhoev

$385,000; 360 Winding Canyon Way, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Paul P Kapinos to Leonardo Garcia

$240,000; 1520 Manhatas Trail, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Samuel M Mccully to Marino J Mescolotto

$215,000; 28 Peach Tree Court, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Ronald Masesso to Katarzyna Barnak

Aurora

$420,500; 864 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Victor Bantus

$348,000; 740 Cooper Ct E, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Raymond L Cowley to Laurentiu S Pteanc

$300,000; 1865 Cattail Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Tung Le

$280,000; 2880 Bridgeport Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ismale M Rodriguez to Aexander Pearson

$280,000; 1781 Violet St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Daniel Pantalone to Catherine Hummel

$278,500; 1650 Shamrock Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Donald L Stark Jr to Karla House

$270,000; 103 S Hankes Road, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by HPA II Borrower 2020-1 Ml LLC to Alfredo E Hernandez

$260,000; 819 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Jeffrey M Sandstrom to Thomas W Dozier

$245,000; 562 Manor Place, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Tammy L Alvarado to Jose L Silva

$245,000; 140 S River St Unit 413, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Howard C Kuppler to Carla Y Peters

$243,000; 445 Ingleside Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Roberto Cerda to Albert Martinez

$240,500; 559 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by M5 Properties LLC to Victor S Soto

$240,000; 814 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Diego Villanueva to Austin Fitzgerald

$237,000; 429 Avon St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Spiros P Korpas to Meliza J Diaz

$235,000; 645 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Ramon G Roacho Sosa to Alfonso Hernandez

$235,000; 624 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Quirino Varela to Juan Barraza

$232,500; 306 Lakelawn Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Florence P Fullwood to Jadwiga Zamiechowski

$230,000; 1919 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Salvador Arteaga to Miguel Arteaga

$220,000; 2922 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Brenda L Nunez to Mandy West

$220,000; 1433 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Bao Pang to Ricardo Perez

$201,000; 1280 Durham Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Verlene Neubauer to Evgheni Gindea

$195,000; 849 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Robert A Prisco to Dora Argentina Cruz Martinez

$194,000; 513 N Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Del Toro Properties LLC to Luis Carrillo

$180,000; 734 Gates St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Laura M Herrera to Ivan Tena Quinteros

$175,000; 542 S Webster St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Jose R Ochoa to Guadalupe Castro

$160,000; 918 Fenton St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Melvin Green to Abel Hernandez-figueroa

$150,000; 1732 N Marywood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pranav Mehta to Rachael Lynn Miret

$145,000; 331 Primrose Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Timothy A Kochan to Leonel Ayala Jr

$144,500; 1436 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Eric Schelkopf to Luis A Tijerina Sr

$142,000; 1731 Candlelight Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Michelle Marie Figueroa Pedraza

$127,000; 420 Echo Ln Unit 4, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ana M Martin to Xhevdet Hoxhallari

$120,000; 1930 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2B, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Telar LLC Series 1 to Vanessa Gomez

$113,500; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2602, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by John Allman to Jeannette Rodriguez

$100,000; 16 S East Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Steven D Miklosik to Rogelio Del Real

$90,000; 1980 Selmarten Rd Unit 3910, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Anuradha Rangarajan to David Tyioran

Batavia

$359,000; 410 Ozier Drive, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Richard Fuesz to Roger Wetzel

$305,000; 584 Carriage Drive, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Peter J Baker to Austin Neal Mcvey

$290,000; 34W287 Sunset Drive, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Mark J Wagner to John D Satter

$266,500; 1314 Spencer Ln Unit 1314, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Christie J Ciabattari to Mark Culotta

Campton Hills

$150,000; 04N160 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$439,000; 408 Elm Ridge Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Artemio Perez Jr to Jonathan Wanderski

$435,000; 6677 Majestic Way, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Gurmit S Birdi to Zarrukh Masudov

$222,500; 5504 Liam Ct Unit 30-2, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Janice Piet to Jacob J Herman

$220,000; 7030 Lowell Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Bonnie L Russell to Erick M Gutierrez Gamiz

$200,000; 145 Birch St., Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Hector Ramirez to Daniel Moreno Molina

East Dundee

$236,000; 407 Jackson St., East Dundee; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Jonathan Jedd to Miguel A Paz Jr

Elburn

$412,500; 641 Elizabeth St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Martin F Safstrom Jr

Elgin

$674,000; 3625 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Harilal Kuberdas Thakkar

$652,000; 3590 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Gary Brettman Lind to Jared Davis

$584,500; 776 Lansmere Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Brandon Abonce

$552,000; 3639 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Sean F Reagan

$549,500; 1821 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ankit Patel

$548,500; 169 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Stephanie Marie Paradowski

$535,500; 3653 Greenbriar Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Parth Chaudhari

$529,500; 3702 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Andrew Mallorca

$525,000; 732 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Radhakrishna Madabushi

$517,500; 3602 Harmony Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Jonathan Hoffman

$395,000; 2821 Randall Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Randall Alfred Potter to Nataliya Kukuruza

$392,000; 3040 Bridgeham St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Melissa A Hayden to Ronald S Wright II

$320,000; 2170 Jordan Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Crystal M Bonner to John M Lee

$315,000; 507 Grace St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Faik Adili to Jonathan Maloney

$310,000; 9N783 Tipi Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Nadine Bartels to Rick Buscher

$285,000; 3831 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Jeremy M Cuebas to Michele Henderson

$261,000; 404 Raymond St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Julie Roper to Padraic ODonnell

$250,000; 24 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Armando Mendez to Armando Mendez Munoz

$229,500; 253 Morgan St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Scaria Job to Christopher M Friedberg

$223,000; 930 Ascot Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Adam Dill to Kahl Kurpius

$215,000; 682 Ludlow Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Kim M Petschow to Sonia Corral

$212,000; 335 Marguerite St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Mary A Lloyd to Brian J Turnquist

$210,000; 963 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Marlene Lamz to Elmer J Gerena

$210,000; 2094 Constitution Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Damion Harris to Luis E Gonzalez

$205,000; 445 Division St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ann L Mapes to Kristin Pfad

$184,000; 300 N Melrose Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Aurelio Llante to Aim Investment Properties LLC

$155,000; 609 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Arndt P Schulz to Matthew Kornbrot

$136,000; 1400 Creekside Ct Unit C, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Ellen D Tillery to Rosalba C Gracia

$115,000; 614 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Jacqueline Lanza to Cuahutemoc Najera

Gilberts

$225,000; 112 Durango Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by West Real Estate Management LLC to Maksym Prokopiv

$82,500; 975 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Gilberts Development Fn LLC to NVR Inc

Hampshire

$528,000; 401 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Jill Elizabeth Zyer

$377,500; 510 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Joseph Gervino

$369,000; 13N343 Burlington Road, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Joseph Maciaszek

$360,000; 1201 Sunup Pt, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Laura Dabrowski

$343,000; 660 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by James J Zyer to Nathan J Wright

$270,500; 322 White Oak St., Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Connolly Capital LLC

Maple Park

$135,000; 5N800 Meredith Road, Maple Park; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Nancy K Faber to Sarita Agrawal

Montgomery

$200,000; 1363 Kingston Ave., Montgomery; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Yessica Acevedo to Araceli Cuautle Moyotl

North Aurora

$484,000; 421 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Mark W Robie to Mark E Hohman

$460,000; 1313 Clark St., North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Sheng Qin Guo to Brian T Skowronski

$440,000; 459 Glover Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James E Hilsenbeck to Jorrel Mendoza

$305,000; 339 Hilltop Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by James C Schufer to Leanne Armetta

$280,000; 314 Magnolia Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Daniel Chavez Moreno

$146,000; 14 N Adams St., North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Mcrental LLC to Raquel Velazquez

Pingree Grove

$390,000; 1616 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Pankaj K Nayak

$375,000; 1205 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Janet Little

$270,000; 1275 Promontory Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Zachary G Hayes to Mitchel Ossanna

$254,000; 1755 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ronald Chilton to Chelsea Cluchey

$235,000; 1590 Hannah Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Christ G Houlis to William Joseph Fleming

$230,000; 1251 Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Todd Innis to Nohelia Filipello

$155,000; 2275 Aurora Dr Unit 6, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Anthony Mosier to Shelly Nelson

$150,000; 2275 Aurora Dr Unit 4, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Paul C Diem to John W Diem

$145,500; 2250 Aurora Dr Unit 26, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Paul C Diem to Christopher M Pack

Sleepy Hollow

$635,000; 37 River Ridge Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Nancy E Miles to Shannon N Donohue

South Elgin

$480,000; 320 Courtland Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Timothy A Westfall to Rishi Popat

$455,000; 1205 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Boski Patel

$420,000; 39 Ashton Court, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Dennis Langereis to Jacob D Fuller

$272,000; 285 Robin Glen Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Edward J Stedman to Kevin Michael Harms

$220,000; 902 W Spring St., South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Marilyn P Alvarado to Victor Daniel Perez Medrano

$194,000; 1206 Sandhurst Ln Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Rose Garcia to David Andrew Erikson

$180,000; 325 Woodridge Cir Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Sandra J Horne to Giuseppe Tropea

$150,500; 720 Sundown Rd Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Nicole Mcintyre to Skyland Properties LLC; Series

$130,500; 565 Dean Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Fifth Third Bank to Peter J Ramirez

St. Charles

$710,000; 3N715 Herman Melville Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Mark Wilson to Benjamin L Finfrock

$450,000; 6N430 Clydesdale Court, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Charles A Weiss to Peter Baker

$317,000; 22 N 13th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Michael D Ackerley to Antonia Farinella

$288,000; 247 Grand Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Timothy W Miller Jr to Shaun F Morrison

$240,000; 6N315 Weber Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Rogelio Orizaba to Raul G Garcia

$200,000; 248 Benham Court, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Steven George Haraburda to Geoffrey M Kowalski

$68,000; 40W778 Ellis Johnson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Christine Brauer to John Stachura

Sugar Grove

$470,500; 320 Gillett St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by NVR Inc to Frederick A Gill

$407,500; 42W610 Kedeka Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Theodore L Phelps to Dimitrios Skintges

$235,000; 511 Mallard Ln Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Alejandro Baeza to Edgar Alexandro Gonzalez

Wayne

$650,000; 33W260 Army Trail Road, Wayne; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Vincent M Aiello to Felipe Godinez

West Dundee

$405,000; 2241 Stewart Lane, West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Marian Cieslik to Francoise Mukanyandwi

$275,000; 88 Edwards Ave., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by John R Donahugh to Thomas J English

$250,000; 822 Royal Lane, West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Daniel Gilly to Nancy Grant

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.