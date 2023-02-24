Elgin Area League of Women Voters hosts 'Meet the Candidates Nights'

The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area will host a series of Meet the Candidates Nights for local candidates in contested races.

Participating candidates will introduce themselves and speak briefly on selected topics related to policy and governance.

The first forum will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the Elgin mayor and Elgin City Council races. It will be in the Gail Borden Public Library's Meadows Community Room, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Other forums are:

• Thursday, March 2, for the Elgin Community College and Elgin Area School District U-46 boards. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in Gail Borden Public Library's Meadows Community Room, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

• March 7 for East Dundee Village Board trustee. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East Dundee Police Department, 2nd floor, 115 E. Third St.

• March 9 for Gilberts Village Board trustee. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 325 Raymond Drive, Gilberts.

• March 16 for Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 board. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rakow Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville.

• March 21 for West Dundee Village Board trustee. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at West Dundee Village Hall, 102 S. Second St.

• March 23 for Gail Borden Public Library board. It will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Gail Borden Public Library's Elgin Room, upstairs, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

For more information, visit lwvelginarea.org or call Carol Grom at (847) 428-4064.