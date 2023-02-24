DuPage County property transfers for Jan. 11-24, 2023

Addison

$450,000; 1144 W Westwood Trail, Addison; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Ronald Lloyd Barton to Michael Edward Ogden Schuette

Aurora

$420,500; 864 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Victor Bantus

$348,000; 740 Cooper Ct E, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Raymond L Cowley to Laurentiu S Pteanc

$300,000; 1865 Cattail Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Tung Le

$280,000; 2880 Bridgeport Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ismale M Rodriguez to Aexander Pearson

$280,000; 1781 Violet St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Daniel Pantalone to Catherine Hummel

$278,500; 1650 Shamrock Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Donald L Stark Jr to Karla House

$270,000; 103 S Hankes Road, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by HPA II Borrower 2020-1 Ml LLC to Alfredo E Hernandez

$260,000; 819 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Jeffrey M Sandstrom to Thomas W Dozier

$245,000; 562 Manor Place, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Tammy L Alvarado to Jose L Silva

$245,000; 140 S River St Unit 413, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Howard C Kuppler to Carla Y Peters

$243,000; 445 Ingleside Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Roberto Cerda to Albert Martinez

$240,500; 559 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by M5 Properties LLC to Victor S Soto

$240,000; 814 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Diego Villanueva to Austin Fitzgerald

$237,000; 429 Avon St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Spiros P Korpas to Meliza J Diaz

$235,000; 645 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Ramon G Roacho Sosa to Alfonso Hernandez

$235,000; 624 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Quirino Varela to Juan Barraza

$232,500; 306 Lakelawn Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Florence P Fullwood to Jadwiga Zamiechowski

$230,000; 1919 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Salvador Arteaga to Miguel Arteaga

$220,000; 2922 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Brenda L Nunez to Mandy West

$220,000; 1433 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Bao Pang to Ricardo Perez

$201,000; 1280 Durham Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Verlene Neubauer to Evgheni Gindea

$195,000; 849 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Robert A Prisco to Dora Argentina Cruz Martinez

$194,000; 513 N Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Del Toro Properties LLC to Luis Carrillo

$180,000; 734 Gates St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Laura M Herrera to Ivan Tena Quinteros

$175,000; 542 S Webster St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Jose R Ochoa to Guadalupe Castro

$160,000; 918 Fenton St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Melvin Green to Abel Hernandez-figueroa

$150,000; 1732 N Marywood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pranav Mehta to Rachael Lynn Miret

$145,000; 331 Primrose Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Timothy A Kochan to Leonel Ayala Jr

$144,500; 1436 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Eric Schelkopf to Luis A Tijerina Sr

$142,000; 1731 Candlelight Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Michelle Marie Figueroa Pedraza

$127,000; 420 Echo Ln Unit 4, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ana M Martin to Xhevdet Hoxhallari

$120,000; 1930 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2B, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Telar LLC Series 1 to Vanessa Gomez

$113,500; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2602, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by John Allman to Jeannette Rodriguez

$100,000; 16 S East Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Steven D Miklosik to Rogelio Del Real

$90,000; 1980 Selmarten Rd Unit 3910, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Anuradha Rangarajan to David Tyioran

Bensenville

$315,000; 16W700 White Pine Road, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Rebecca Gonzalez to Jeremy M Cuebas Sr

Bloomingdale

$423,000; 319 Parkway Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Richard Lauer to Shanavaz S Khan

Burr Ridge

$560,000; 8485 Clynderven Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Mark A Lokane to John M Rudisel

Carol Stream

$332,500; 285 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Britt T Jetter to Christopher Weyrich

$318,000; 430 Danbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Carlotta Brown to Sandra S Novak

$265,000; 1318 Pennsboro Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Amit Bagga to Lorenzo Espinoza

$220,000; 495 Canterbury Dr Unit 15 A 2, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Stanimir Stosic to Milan D Mitic

$181,500; 720 Buffalo Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Connie J Nora to Mary A Raasch

Clarendon Hills

$125,000; 550 Chase Dr Unit 17, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Michael P Omahony to Huilan Yu

Downers Grove

$512,500; 1041 61st St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ryan Duncan to Bradley Young

$446,000; 5734 Woodward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Giedre Grigalaityte to John Rainone

$375,000; 1948 Wisconsin Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Matthew F Murphy to Michael Hess

$348,000; 4916 Cornell Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Todd W Draeger to Misty Harbor Builders Inc

$326,000; 4732 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Jeffrey A Tosello to Abby Danielle Tosello

$302,500; 1130 Adelia St Unit a, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Alex Sanchez to Lukas Staskevicius

$163,500; 7441 Blackburn Ave Unit 105, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Constance J Gervase to Djuja Pucar

$155,000; 4220 Saratoga Ave Unit 211, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Richard Patrick to Renata Stafska

$113,000; 4946 Douglas Rd Unit 201, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Christopher Deluca to Glen B Beatty Sr

Elmhurst

$436,000; 1002 S Chatham Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Hsiang Ming Wang to Nolan J Schiff

$225,000; 360 N River Glen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Duard F Mosley to Malik M Sabzalii

Glen Ellyn

$690,000; 152 Bryant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Renew Homes LLC to Austin R Safranski

$430,000; 328 Lorraine St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Dustin Popovich to Steve Purdy

$410,000; 257 S Milton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Jorgo Saro to Nancy L Radzienta

$400,000; 528 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Christopher J Jackson to Amanda Lynne Kullman Kipp

$350,000; 22W043 Valleyview Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Andrew Ferguson to Rameez Chaudhry

$305,000; 2N439 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by IH2 Property Illinois LP to Diego David Trujillo

$130,000; 310 Greenbriar Rd Unit 2B, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Frank Avila to Bianca Spalla

Glendale Heights

$235,000; 6 Copper Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Caitlin S Zemke to Carol Brenda Urquiaga

$225,000; 131 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by James S Fernandes to Pablo Ayala

$185,000; 1889 Hickory Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Cheryle Letise Starling to Dashaun Knighten

$140,000; 743 E Fullerton Ave Unit 2-112, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Agustin Cruz Mayoral to Carlos Ruiz Jacobo

$115,000; 175 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Elaine Frances Evans to Panroskos Group Inc

Lisle

$270,000; 5714 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Donald M Carlson to Lawrence D Weizeorick

$248,000; 821 Gamble Drive, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Kevin Venard to Troy Lubawski

$175,000; 5947 Meadow Dr Unit 159-G, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Milan S Stecko to Robert Vanecek Jr

Lombard

$409,000; 20W436 22nd St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Fawaz Rasheed to Ahmad Odeh Sukkar

$327,000; 1820 S Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Todd Hansen to Raymond Hernandez

$312,000; 345 S Westmore Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Bryan M Mikicich to Janah Sprenger Mahal

$295,000; 1033 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Brooks Sullivan to Rachel G Weiss

$280,000; 448 N Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by James W Henaughan to Taylor L Cappitelli

$265,000; 560 S Park Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Meghan Mumenthal to Jennifer Duffy

$195,000; 21W581 North Ave Unit 25, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Syed M Hasan to Baidar Iqbal Rana

$190,000; 302 W Saint Charles Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Ian Kosakowski to Kamil Job

$130,000; 1311 S Finley Rd Unit 209, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Ornela Korita to Ledio Korita

$85,000; 212A Collen Dr Unit 120, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Eric J Kopecky to Charles Conway

Naperville

$750,000; 6 S Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Daniel T Toner to Michael M Martin

$740,000; 813 Huntleigh Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Eric L Jozwiak to Hima Bindu Yadlapalli

$725,000; 5624 Rosinweed Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Steven M Shern to Nicole M Switzer

$714,576; 3124 Deering Bay Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Suleyman R Diritten to MI Homes Of Chicago LLC

$680,000; 1825 Arabian Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Yirong Yang

$672,500; 2115 Stonington Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Brian Craig to Hamdi Gunes

$665,131; 3631 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sudhansu Sahoo

$659,500; 945 Eddystone Circle, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Red Cedar Partners LLC to Bianca A Richier

$653,343; 3603 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jyotikanta Dwivedy

$645,000; 1916 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Martin Eck

$640,000; 1733 Greene Ridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Laura K Bugaj to Shoaib Shabbir

$629,516; 3627 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Parveen Kumar Tomar

$609,000; 4012 Broadmoor Circle, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Thomas W Powers Sr to Han Cui

$605,365; 2547 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Dongsul Kim

$580,000; 424 Blue Grass Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Dilshod Sharapov to Ryan W Gavin

$565,000; 3804 Celeste Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Gauri Chakravorty to Christopher Charles During Noonan

$565,000; 2708 Modaff Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Debra H Holscher to Anthony Marcheschi

$533,500; 2236 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Krunal Patel

$508,000; 1311 Conan Doyle Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Sharon L Giudice to Yuanhang Ni

$480,000; 721 W Jefferson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Calvin R Clark to KBS Properties LLC

$440,000; 1503 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Daniel N Vu to Ryan P Kelly

$437,500; 1649 Warbler Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Ray Nieto to Jose L Castellanos Jr

$425,000; 28W181 Lawnmeadow Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Sara Gao to Ruth L Boyer

$325,500; 3715 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Mustafa Dirilten to MI Homes Of Chicago LLC

$255,000; 1927 Tamahawk Ln Unit 111, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Renora Lewis to Laura R Vance

$250,000; 2435 Sheehan Dr Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Haivy L Castillo to Ashok Assudani

$140,000; 1052 N Mill St Unit 112, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Matthew J Mcquaid to Jacob Scott

$110,000; 1141 Iroquois Ave Unit 215, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Municipal Trust & Savings Bank to Illinois Independent Living Ce

Oak Brook

$475,000; 6 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit K307, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Susan Ciciora to Daniel Bryar

$168,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 15L, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Victoria L Yurachek to Jelveh Jahangiri

$145,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 3E, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Theodore N Delis to Rebecca M Mueller

Oakbrook Terrace

$199,000; 1S150 Spring Rd Unit 5M, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by William C Alread to James D Ritz

Roselle

$190,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 328, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Pamela M Peto to Richard Viken

$187,500; 1265 Downing St Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Matthew E Coppock to Sean Michael Herbert

Warrenville

$264,000; 29W406 Thornwood Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Roland G Lankah to Octavio P Mendoza

West Chicago

$330,000; 3N226 Timberline Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Gregory Dickson to Abraham Kershaw Sweezey

$300,000; 517 Main St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by JC Real Estate Svcs Inc to MS Consulting Group LLC

$265,000; 0N061 Easton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Miji Maliekkal to Osbaldo Mercado Cabral

$250,000; 429 Kammes Court, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Tim Fisher to Christopher J Vaisvilas

$120,000; 311 Fairview Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Glenn A Hansen to Charles F Strayve

$96,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit A2G, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Maribel Robles to Nicolas Beltran Soreque

Westmont

$590,000; 1012 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Faisal Saghir to Mohammad A Mannan

$430,000; 35 N Linden Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Nicholas Danekas to Patrick J Collins

$232,500; 236 Memory Ln Unit 15-2, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Patricia Rogala to Chicagoland Integrated Profess

$228,000; 306 W Burlington Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Michael Robert Chandler to Conrad Robert Polinski

$205,000; 1523 Crab Tree Drive, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Irma Lopez to Beata V Zabokrzycki Kantor

Wheaton

$700,000; 619 Arbor Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Marli Properties LLC to Jacob H Irvine

$510,000; 324 E Harrison Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by John Komperda to Garrison R Nelson

$395,000; 728 S Naperville Road, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Suzanne Escobedo to Qais Azizi

$370,000; 1108 Kent Court, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Michele Gregg to Jonathan Quinn

$352,500; 455 W Front St Unit 2-403, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Elaine P Meyer to Hud

$345,000; 925 Lyford Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Cea Ventures LLC to Leoanrd F Notz Jr

$320,000; 614 Polo Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Cris R Oliver to Cassandra Nelson

Willowbrook

$162,000; 20B Kingery Quarter Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Barbara Mioduszewska to Enrique Carrillo

Winfield

$584,000; 1S108 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ross L Loevy

$320,000; 0S651 East St., Winfield; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Kevin Michael Crane to Noe Cardoso

Woodridge

$387,000; 2521 Lee St., Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Richard Binder to Caitlin Kotarski

$179,000; 8202 Piers Dr Unit 1307, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Sandra L Walker to Kathleen Ann Donnelly

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.