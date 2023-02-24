Cook County property transfers for Jan. 5-23, 2023

Arlington Heights

$660,000; 31 N Beverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Kumar Enterprises Inc to Mark Kulpins

$545,000; 1322 W Park St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Robert D Grimm to Christopher S Reeder

$500,000; 2815 N Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Antonio A Rosselli to Darren Zeigler Mcroy

$460,000; 720 E Bradford Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Joseph Akelian to Gregory S Mars

$400,000; 1016 N Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Roger J Lindskoog to Louis Palcothodoros

$388,000; 807 E Olive St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Betty B Caby to Brandon Krozel

$285,000; 1611 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Scott Williamson

$163,000; 1322 S New Wilke Rd Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Maria Donahue to BPC Builders LLC

$155,000; 1207 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 310, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Kathryn A Lamantia to Rosen H Dimitrov

$151,000; 821 S Dwyer Ave Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Henry A Szott Jr to Orkun Yilmaz

Barrington

$1,725,000; 719 S Grove Ave., Barrington; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jason D Asper to Chase Bullard

$700,000; 504 E Main St., Barrington; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Shri Balaji Inc to 504M Properties Inc

$435,000; 551 W Cuba Road, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by 28285 Cuba LLC to Brandon Balasa

$227,000; 541 N Hough St Unit 101, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Sidney Holmes to Constance L Rose

$206,000; 599 Shorely Drive, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Margaret R Killick to Elizabeth Oshea

Bartlett

$500,000; 456 Blue Heron Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by MPSDRE LLC to Michael Pellegrino

$440,000; 1214 Churchill Road, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Jay C Kellner to Dale Zwack

$400,000; 1024 Confederation Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Gregory A Vesta to Jessie E Scott IV

$290,000; 375 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Shaun Micnael Paup to Rashid A Rizvi

Buffalo Grove

$358,000; 304 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Venkata Naga Khanna Gullapalli to Namu Ha

$355,000; 940 Cooper Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Chandra P Somani to Dinh Duc Nguyen

$256,000; 277 Armstrong Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Management LLC

Des Plaines

$381,500; 235 S Warrington Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by HPA Borrower 2018-1 Ml LLC to Nazim N Alhaushabi

$280,000; 1670 Mill St Unit 503, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Joanna Fortuna to Anna E Paliga

$260,000; 1732 Linden St., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Linda M Kruppa to Kathleen Cleaveland

$255,000; 350 Wisconsin Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Patricia Rae Marlin to Iqbal Khatri

$230,000; 8834 Dee Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Mathew A Heidkamp to Venice Mcnish

$219,000; 501 Alles St Unit 503A, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Eitan Gauchman to Andriy Shovgenyuk

$216,000; 1491 Ashland Ave Unit 7NW, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Tausif Patel to Jill E Hefner

$200,000; 238 S Cumberland Pkwy, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Hannah L Listopad to Jessica G Contreras

$160,000; 8810 Robin Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Peerless Capital Management LLC to Bernarda Barron Moreno

$158,000; 8860 N Western Ave Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Green Realty LLC to James G Cox

$135,000; 910 Beau Dr Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Stanislaw Poniewski to Georgi Bodurov

$125,000; 8998 Kennedy Dr Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Meyoung An to Marilou Salazar Tibayan

$100,000; 21 N Broadway St., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by William G Ehlers Inc to Aaruhi Investments LLC

Elk Grove Village

$355,000; 556 Middlebury Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Hiten Gardi to Adam Michael Yauch

$315,000; 585 Grosvener Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Amanda J Parker to Alex Palmere

$285,000; 1293 Old Mill Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by John Burlini to Janice Brown

$225,000; 1874 Fox Run Dr Unit C, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Petritia Sampath

$221,000; 817 Pahl Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Collin E Eversmann to Kayla M Christensen

$220,000; 741 Wellington Ave Unit 13, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Iva Zahariova to William P Shanahan IV

Hanover Park

$396,000; 2196 Oakdale Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Marzena Kotyza to Masaki Kameyama

$255,500; 5228 Arlington Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$225,000; 5280 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 18, 2023, by Guillermo Bonilla to Guillermo Bonilla Barrios

$214,500; 5324 Fonda Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to MC Acquisitions LLC

Hoffman Estates

$240,000; 4547 Burnham Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Mikale Kwon to Robert Nielsen III

$155,000; 2065 Sutherland Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Nancy Zawada to Todd Ivanyi

Lake Barrington

$485,000; 163 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Theresa Bendit to Elizabeth A Cavazos

Long Grove

$708,500; 4774 Wellington Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 23, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Christian Draganchev

Mount Prospect

$530,000; 1120 N Greenfield Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by LIV Wright Holdings LLC to John Wantiez

$399,000; 1 S Maple St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Meredith Wellhausen to Steven Edwin Wilmot

$190,000; 1132 N Boxwood Dr Unit 06, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Rajendra Thakkar to Elvissa T Reyes

$188,000; 1717 W Crystal Ln Unit 607, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Zuhair Nubani to Karen Bw Hanson

$180,000; 1232 N Boxwood Dr Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jose Luis Camacho to Jose Heriberto Moreno

$113,000; 703 W Central Rd Unit 1B1, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Tadeusz Zadykowicz to Catalina E Brizuela

$110,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 201, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Janet C Schuller to Grandview Capital LLC

North Barrington

$400,000; 507 Shady Lane, North Barrington; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Judith C Orlandi to Georgina Karalekas

Palatine

$435,000; 517 E Cunningham Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Gregory S Arnswald to Sajan Alexander

$357,500; 77 N Quentin Rd Unit 211, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Lewis R Smoot Jr to Anwar Ashfaque Khan

$345,000; 368 W Wood St Unit 29, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Robert Mcpherson to John Edward Medina

$342,000; 2363 N Newberry Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Michael Guidry to Aditya Beri

$320,000; 1018 N Goldengate Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Ronald W Herron to Austin Thomas Hermann

$275,000; 448 E Fawn Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Uladzimir Borys to Aristotle Ioannidis

$200,000; 111 S Baybrook Dr Unit 114, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by James Jensen to Tammie Hettermann

$196,000; 1180 E Nichols Rd Unit 7B, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Vsevolod Kuguk

$175,000; 830 E Carriage Ln Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kenneth Olsen Jr to Katie Kulsirinut Olsen

$125,000; 2162 N Heather Ln Unit 42 E, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Tracy A Smolink to Rafael Espinoza Olivarez

Prospect Heights

$1,180,000; 7 E Leon Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Daniel Micun to Kathryn Edwards

Rolling Meadows

$141,000; 3325 Kirchoff Rd Unit 3C, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd Corp to Angela Pote

$125,000; 3275 Kirchoff Rd Unit 135, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Gwen D Montaba to Mine Tamras

$111,000; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 308A, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Carolyn B Cole to Andriy Khuda

Roselle

$190,000; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 328, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 19, 2023, by Pamela M Peto to Richard Viken

$187,500; 1265 Downing St Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 20, 2023, by Matthew E Coppock to Sean Michael Herbert

Schaumburg

$618,000; 1533 Burberry Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Bank Of America to Upesh Shah

$290,000; 1531 Harvard Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Yin Kean to Javier Chavez

$235,000; 115 Sussex Cir Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by David M Cunningham to Guliza Isaev

$128,500; 1810 Hemlock Pl Unit 207, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Eric Pauga to Sophia Todd

$112,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 519, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Susan O Connor to Hasibe Chobanova

South Barrington

$1,300,000; 70 Wood Oaks Drive, South Barrington; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Venkateshraja Nalliappan to Raj D Patel

Streamwood

$280,000; 408 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Sara Nee

$280,000; 117 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jeremy R Mazzone to Bryan Mantyck

$260,000; 8 E Briarwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Phalen Group LLC to Cecilia G Sanchez Serpas

$255,000; 1717 S Green Meadows Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Imperio Transp Inc to Alex J Castellon

$218,000; 516 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Anita J Hirani to Augustus T Solomon

Wheeling

$147,000; 1201 Pleasant Run Dr Unit 303, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Elias Trujillo to Dmytro Myronchuk

