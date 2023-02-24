Buffalo Grove sixth-grader's winning art will be turned into Chicago mural
Lucy Holloway, 11, creates art to pass the time and because it's fun.
It also "allows me to get out some things that I have going on," says the sixth-grader at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove. "It gives me a little escape from the world."
Soon, everyone will get to see a giant version of one of her latest creations, titled "All in Harmony," a drawing she did in part digitally and in part by hand.
As the winner of a student art contest sponsored by the Chicago Sun-Times and media partners WBEZ and Vocalo, her prize is having her drawing turned into a sprawling mural that will be on display at the Salt Shed entertainment venue along the Chicago River on the North Side. The space was donated by Wintrust Bank.
