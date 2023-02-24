Buffalo Grove sixth-grader's winning art will be turned into Chicago mural

A horse drawing by 11-year-old Lucy Holloway that appeared in a magazine for horse enthusiasts. Holloway won the the student art contest sponsored by the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and Vocalo. Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

"All in Harmony," 11-year-old Lucy Holloway's winning artwork in the student art contest sponsored by the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and Vocalo. courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

Lucy Holloway, 11, a sixth-grader at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove. Her artwork won the Chicago Sun-Times / WBEZ / Vocalo student art contest. courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

Lucy Holloway, 11, creates art to pass the time and because it's fun.

It also "allows me to get out some things that I have going on," says the sixth-grader at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove. "It gives me a little escape from the world."

Soon, everyone will get to see a giant version of one of her latest creations, titled "All in Harmony," a drawing she did in part digitally and in part by hand.

As the winner of a student art contest sponsored by the Chicago Sun-Times and media partners WBEZ and Vocalo, her prize is having her drawing turned into a sprawling mural that will be on display at the Salt Shed entertainment venue along the Chicago River on the North Side. The space was donated by Wintrust Bank.

