Two men steal car with 2-year-old inside, drop child off in Waukegan

Police are looking for this BMW which was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan. Lake County Sheriff's Office

Two men stole a woman's car from her driveway Thursday and fled the scene with her 2-year-old child still inside.

A news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the suspects dropped off the abducted child in a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive, Waukegan, where a 911 caller at nearby business intervened before the child could wander onto the road.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Thursday to the 16000 block of Rt. 137 in unincorporated Libertyville. The 34-year-old victim told police she had just returned to her home and brought one of her children inside. When she exited the home to get her other child from the vehicle, a white BMW pulled into the driveway behind her car.

A man described as being tall, thin and wearing a gray sweatshirt and light green face mask exited the passenger side of the BMW and attempted to enter the victim's vehicle, according to police. The suspect knocked the woman to the ground and entered her car with the child still inside.

As the first suspect and the driver of the BMW fled, one of the them ran over the victim. She has been hospitalized and on Thursday night was in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

Sheriff's deputies later found the woman's stolen vehicle in a parking lot near Casimir Pulaski Road and Route 43 in Waukegan.

Sheriff's detectives continue looking for the BMW, which police say was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan.

Anyone who spots the stolen BMW or has any information about the crime is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000, or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.org.