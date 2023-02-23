Naperville candidate forums to focus on environmental issues

Two candidate forums are planned to help Naperville voters better understand local environmental issues.

A city council candidate forum will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 8 and a mayoral forum from 7 to 8 p.m. on March 13. Both forums will take place in the First Congregational Church, located at 25 E. Benton Ave. in Naperville.

In preparation for the forums, candidates were asked to complete a questionnaire to detail their positions on environmental issues.

The candidate forums are being sponsored by the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force, the First Congregational Church and the Greater Naperville Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby.

For more information about the forums, visit sustainnaperville.org/april-4-election.