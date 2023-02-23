Images:50th Anniversary of the fatal Ben Franklin fire in Palatine
Posted2/23/2023 1:00 AM
February 23, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Ben Franklin store fire in Palatine that claimed the lives of three Palatine firefighters.
Palatine firefighters at the scene of the Ben Franklin store fire. Volunteer firefighters Warren Ahlgrim, Richard Freeman and John Wilson died in the Feb. 23, 1973.
Daily Herald file, 1973
Palatine firefighters at the scene of the Ben Franklin store fire in Palatine on February 23, 1973. That fire killed three Palatine firefighters.
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Palatine firefighter Warren Ahlgrim.Killed in 1973 Ben Franklin fire in Palatine
Palatine firefighter Richard FreemanKilled in 1973 Ben Franklin fire in Palatine
Palatine firefighter John Wilson.Killed in 1973 Ben Franklin fire in Palatine
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Firefighters at the scene of the Ben Franklin fire. Three Palatine firefighters were killed in that fire.
Daily Herald file photo / 1973
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Firefighters comfort one of their own after he learned of the death of his son in Ben Franklin store fire in Palatine on February 23, 1973
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Photo Courtesy of John Tobin
Firefighters at the funeral of one of the three Palatine firefighters killed in the Ben Franklin fire.
Daily Herald file photo / 1973
