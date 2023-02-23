Ice storm leaves nearly 100,000 without power, closes schools

Wednesday's ice storm has left nearly 100,000 ComEd customers without power and caused several suburban schools to cancel classes today.

ComEd is reporting the outages mainly in the northern suburbs, which bore the brunt of Wednesday's storm.

In a statement on the company's outage map site, ComEd officials said "we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening."

Elgin Area U-46 officials reported the outages caused them to cancel classes today at 10 schools.

South Elgin High School, Canton Middle School, Kenyon Middle School and Illinois Park Early Learning Center are all closed today. Seven elementary schools in the district -- Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale and Willard -- also canceled classes.

All schools in Kane County's Central Unit District 301 have also canceled classes today, according to the district's website.

Kane County transportation officials were also reporting numerous road closures due to downed power lines and toppled trees.

Multiple municipalities were also reporting traffic signal issues at a variety of intersections.

Temperatures today will vary throughout the suburbs, with cooler temperatures to the north highs likely to reach the lower 50s in some southern suburbs.

Friday, expect a slight cool down with a chance of light snow in the evening.

The weekend will see a return of warmer air, with temperatures into the mid-40s on Saturday and then the mid-50s on Sunday.

Rain returns to the area Sunday night into Monday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.