Founder of Elgin Parks and Recreation Foundation retires

The man who founded the Elgin Parks and Recreation Foundation a decade ago has retired from the fundraising organization's board.

Randy Reopelle helped create the board in 2013 when he was the director of the Elgin Parks and Recreation Department. He did it to bridge a gap in funding for their youth scholarship program and other initiatives. Starting the nonprofit from scratch took about two years of work.

"Randy was instrumental in creating the foundation," said Maria Cumpata, the current parks and rec director. "He was the sweat equity that brought the foundation to fruition. Without Randy, I don't know that we would have really ever gotten it off the ground."

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) that serves as an independent fundraising arm of the parks department. The money they raise supports their youth scholarship fund and events and programming not covered in the parks and recreation department budget, such as their summer drop-in playground program and summer golf and fishing programs for kids with the Elgin Police Department.

Last year they funded over 300 youth scholarships, allowing kids to participate in programming for free.

Reopelle said his main priority from the start was to raise money for the youth scholarship fund, which used to be funded by the city and frequently ran dry by July.

"The people who can least afford it are often the ones who need the recreational and socialization opportunities the most," Reopelle said. "The main goal is putting at-risk kids in recreation programs."

Reopelle, who retired as parks and rec director in 2018, and his wife are moving to Texas.

"I feel like it's a good time to step away because the foundation is very healthy," he said. "Financially, we're doing pretty good. We're investing for a long-term endowment. And we're funding more programs than ever."

A longtime friend and colleague has been named his successor as chairman.

Jim Reuter, a current foundation board member and executive director of the Carol Stream Park District, took over the job in January.

"Randy created this thing and left a legacy that's going to stand," Reuter said. "He should be very proud of the work and what he's started. Now it's our job to make sure it continues moving forward."

Reuter is the former director of the South Elgin Parks and Recreation Department and lives in Elgin.

"I live in the community. I used to work for the city years ago," he said. "And I just want to continue to be a part of it."

Reopelle said he will miss working with the foundation board members. But he's looking forward to moving somewhere he can golf and fish year-round.

"I feel like we made a difference in Elgin," he said. "So I guess that's something I'll be proud of that I can take with me."