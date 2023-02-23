Flower bulbs peeking out early in this wild weather? Experts say don't panic

After a few warm winter days like the ones we've been having this February, gardeners may see flower bulbs emerge, perennials pop up or shrubs put out leaf buds.

While that might worry those anxious to protect their plants, experts at the Chicago Botanic Garden and the Morton Arboretum said that most times, plants are tougher than they look and may simply need another layer of mulch.

In the case of tulip bulbs, Kathie Hayden of the Botanic Garden said, gardeners don't need to worry unless the flower bud that is stored inside the bulb begins to peek out.

"No action is necessary to protect the bulbs themselves, but if more than 1 to 2 inches of leaf and/or flower buds are visible, we recommend covering the immediate area with a dry, lightweight mulch such as shredded dry leaves, straw, or sawdust," Hayden wrote in an email. "Once the danger of frost has passed, remove the mulch and allow the sprouts to grow naturally."

With other plants, particularly perennials, gardeners should look out for heaving, in which a plant's roots start to get pushed up and out of the ground, said Julie Janoski, who manages the Morton Arboretum's plant clinic.

Heaving often happens as the soil freezes and expands, forcing plants that don't have a hefty root system out of the ground. Because perennials have shallow roots, they are especially prone to this process.

If heaving is occurring, Janoski said it's best to tamp the roots back down and add mulch around the plant to protect it during the freeze-and-thaw cycle.

For gardeners who have shrubs or trees, Janoski said, warm winter days may yield early leaf buds. As long as the shrub or tree is healthy, they'll usually resend new leaves later on. While the new leaves may be smaller or slightly deformed, they should be enough to support the plant for the year.

If a shrub or tree is putting out flower buds early, however, they will lose those flowers for the season. Unfortunately, there isn't much damage control to be done in that case, Janoski said.

She added that while most plants prefer a traditional winter -- where it gets cold, stays cold and then slowly warms up -- it's not uncommon to experience defrosting and refreezing during this time of the year.

The transition from winter to spring is often unpredictable, and the weather is expected to become only more variable as our climate changes, she said. Janowski recalled one recent spring where everything bloomed in February, and another where nothing bloomed until after Mother's Day.

To help prepare for whatever winter has in store, fall preparation can be key. That includes making sure everything's well-mulched and thoroughly watered, giving plants moisture as they head into the winter.

"If we've had a very dry winter and it starts to get warm early, you may want to water in the middle of the winter," Janoski said. "It sounds crazy, but if we've been at 50 degrees and it's not wet out, you can water in the middle of the winter. If the soil will take it, that can also support your plants."

Questions can be directed to the arboretum's plant clinic, which offers free advice at (630) 719-2424 and plantclinic@mortonarb.org.

• Jenny Whidden is a Report For America corps member covering climate change and the environment for the Daily Herald. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.