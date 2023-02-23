Basketball skills challenge for kids in Vernon Hills

Boys and girls can improve their basketball skills at the NBA Jr. Skills Challenge March 15 in Vernon Hills.

There is no charge for the program, set for 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive. Presented by the Vernon Hills Park District, the skills challenge lets participants improve and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense.

Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: under 11 and under 13. Participants compete in up to three levels of competition -- local, regional and national finals. The program is free but please register at vhparkdistrict.org.