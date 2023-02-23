Basketball skills challenge for kids in Vernon Hills
Updated 2/23/2023 10:49 AM
Boys and girls can improve their basketball skills at the NBA Jr. Skills Challenge March 15 in Vernon Hills.
There is no charge for the program, set for 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive. Presented by the Vernon Hills Park District, the skills challenge lets participants improve and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense.
Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: under 11 and under 13. Participants compete in up to three levels of competition -- local, regional and national finals. The program is free but please register at vhparkdistrict.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.