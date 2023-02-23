Antioch man facing drug, weapons charges after SWAT team raid

Route 83 in downtown Antioch was closed Thursday morning as a SWAT team served a high-risk narcotics search warrant and arrested a man on drug and other charges, authorities said.

Antioch police assisted the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group in serving the warrant at about 6 a.m. at an apartment on the 1000 block of Main Street (Route 83).

Main Street downtown between Orchard and Harden streets was closed for the safety of the community as the warrant was served, according to Antioch police.

Joshua Garcia Garcia, 29, was arrested without incident, police said. Counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, LSD, ammunition and suspected counterfeit currency was recovered from the residence, police said.

"These counterfeit Perc-30s laced with fentanyl are deadly, and my agency will stop at nothing to get these off the streets; drug dealers beware," Antioch police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said.

Garcia is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 2 Felony; and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

He was transferred Thursday afternoon to the Lake County courthouse to await a bond hearing.

The arrest and charges come as the village will host an Opioid/Drug Awareness Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Antioch Community High School, 1133 Main St.

Police are partnering with nearly a dozen community organizations to host the event focused on "a hometown response to a national crisis." The fair will present information on the impacts of addiction and what law enforcement and local agencies are doing to combat its effects.

Visit the Antioch police Facebook page for information on the fair.