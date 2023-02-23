60,000 still without power after Wednesday ice storm that also closed some schools

At its peak, Wednesday's ice storm left nearly 100,000 ComEd customers without power, causing several suburban schools to cancel classes Thursday.

By 3 p.m., the power company was still reporting 60,000 customers were still without power, potentially until the weekend for some.

ComEd is reporting the outages mainly in the northern suburbs, which bore the brunt of Wednesday's storm.

In a statement on the company's outage map site, ComEd officials said "we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening."

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials reported the outages caused them to cancel classes today at 10 schools.

South Elgin High School, Canton Middle School, Kenyon Middle School and Illinois Park Early Learning Center were all closed Thursday. Seven elementary schools in the district -- Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale and Willard -- also canceled classes.

All schools in Kane County's Central Unit District 301 also canceled classes, according to the district's website.

Kane County transportation officials reported numerous road closures in the morning due to downed power lines and toppled trees. Multiple municipalities reported traffic signal issues at a variety of intersections.

Temperatures today will vary throughout the suburbs, with cooler temperatures to the north but highs likely to reach the lower 50s in some Southern suburbs.

Friday, expect a slight cool-down with a chance of light snow in the evening.

The weekend will see a return of warmer air, with temperatures into the mid-40s on Saturday and then the 50s on Sunday.

Rain is forecast to return to the area Sunday night into Monday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.