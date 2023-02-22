Vote moves forest land sale for $186 million Waukegan airport project closer to public review

The main runway at Waukegan National Airport would be replaced as part of a proposed $186 million safety project. Courtesy of Waukegan National Airport

Public review of the potential sale of Lake County Forest Preserve property for a proposed $186 million safety improvement project at Waukegan National Airport now is pending after overwhelming support to get the process moving.

Forest preserve commissioners voted 16-3 Tuesday to approve a nonbinding "memorandum of agreement" with the Waukegan Port District, which operates the airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Supporters contended the agreement is required by the FAA to allow an environmental assessment to be released to forest preserve officials for review in advance of public hearings and input.

Opponents dispute that, saying even a nonbinding agreement shouldn't be needed before public review and the district is advancing the process without knowing the potential environmental impacts.

The environmental assessment was conducted by consultants hired by the port district. The report has been submitted to the FAA and will be distributed soon to the forest preserve and other local, state and federal agencies for review, according to airport officials.

After that, it will be posted online for public review in advance of an FAA hearing, likely this summer.

The forest preserve district expects to receive the assessment by the end of the month and will have 30 days to review it, according to Ty Kovach, executive director.

The 19 forest commissioners will be able to review it at district headquarters but won't be given individual copies.

"We'll make it available for commissioners to look at and read. It's for their eyes only because it's preliminary," Kovach said.

The forest preserve is involved in the plan because the Waukegan Port District needs 52 acres of the 774-acre Waukegan Savanna Forest Preserve to build the longer runway.

A loosely organized group of local conservationists maintain the airport has not made its case for a new runway and the forest preserve land.

Because it was created for environmental stewardship, the forest preserve district, by approving the agreement, has taken a step toward selling the property without accounting for the repercussions of its actions, opponents contend.

Kovach said commissioners are "in no way committed" to selling the property at this point. Any potential negotiation is a "long way away," and any sale would involve a detailed binding agreement subject to public review and board approval, he said.

The main feature of the planned airport project would be construction of a new 7,000-foot-long runway to replace the existing 6,000-foot runway and conform to revised federal safety requirements, according to airport officials.

Rebuilding the longer of the two existing runways within the current footprint would require the airport to be closed for up to three years and have a detrimental impact on Lake County's economy, officials say.

The forest preserves' planning committee voted 5-2 earlier this month recommending to proceed with the agreement. Tuesday's vote followed public comments from dozens of supporters and opponents restating their cases.

Supporters have noted the countywide economic impact of the airport as well as the importance of medical and other services based there. Opponents say there are too many unknowns and fear the longer runway would lead to more and bigger jets using the facility.