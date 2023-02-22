Man charged with trespassing at Aurora school

An Aurora man has been charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing at a middle school Wednesday morning.

Aurora police say that around 8 a.m., workers at Granger Middle School, 2721 Stonebridge Blvd., reported a suspicious person trespassing. They told police they had confronted the man near an entry point and that he refused to leave the school grounds when asked.

The school was on lockdown during the incident. Nobody was injured.

Brandt Ward, 20, of the 1200 block of Townes Circle, was released on a personal-recognizance bond Wednesday afternoon.