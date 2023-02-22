MainStreet Libertyville hosts volunteer open house

Learn how your skills can support Libertyville and local business at a volunteer open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Pizzeria DeVille, 404 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The event is hosted by the nonprofit MainStreet Libertyville, which was founded in 1989 to preserve the character and promote the village's downtown. The organization sponsors more than 50 local events annually and is seeking volunteers to assist with those and to serve on the MainStreet committees.

Anyone interested can attend to enjoy a slice, meet other volunteers and learn about opportunities. Visit mainstreetlibertyville.org/volunteer/.