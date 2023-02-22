 

Des Plaines authorizes new Tasers for police

  • The Des Plaines City Council on Tuesday approved purchasing new Taser weapons for the city's police officers.

    The Des Plaines City Council on Tuesday approved purchasing new Taser weapons for the city's police officers. Courtesy of Des Plaines

 
Des Plaines police are getting new Taser electroshock weapons to replace the ones they now carry.

The city council on Tuesday approved purchasing the black-and-yellow, pistol-shaped devices from Arizona-based manufacturer Axon Enterprise. They'll cost $48,706.

 

Des Plaines police have carried Tasers for several years.

Officers have either of two models that no longer are being manufactured or supported by Axon if they break or malfunction, Chief Dave Anderson said in a memo.

Additionally, using two types of Tasers increases the cost and time of training, Anderson said.

As part of a five-year subscription program with Axon, the department will get enough dart-firing Tasers to replace all its older models, Extra cartridges and accessories such as holsters, battery packs and charging docks are part of the purchase, too.

The fee will cover any needed repairs or replacements, Anderson said in the memo.

The money for the purchase will come from the department's asset forfeiture fund, Anderson said.

The city council approved the contract as part of its consent agenda and didn't discuss the deal. Aldermen Mark Lysakowski and Carla Brookman were absent.

