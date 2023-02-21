 

Wintry precipitation mix expected as part of storm

  • Rain was beginning to freeze on surfaces late Wednesday morning. McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties are under an ice storm warning.

A wintry precipitation mix is expected throughout the region when a large storm system arrives in the Chicago area Wednesday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville are predicting.

Expect icy conditions in far northern Illinois during the day Wednesday, while heavy rains are anticipated to the south, particularly along the Interstate 55 corridor.

 

Lake and McHenry counties could see significant freezing rain throughout Wednesday, according to forecasts.

Wednesday night, an icy mix is forecast for most of the northern suburbs and heavy rain and thunderstorms to the south.

High winds are expected Thursday morning throughout the suburbs, with a wintry mix of precipitation anticipated along the Wisconsin border as well.

Temperatures are forecast to drop Thursday, dipping into the teens with windy conditions continuing throughout the evening.

Friday will remain cool, with temperatures hovering in the 20s and another chance for more snow overnight.

A warmup is expected Saturday with highs potentially reaching into the mid-40s, before dropping back into the 20s at night.

