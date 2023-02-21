Video shows crew burglarizing cars in Antioch

This stll image taken from video shows vehicle burglaries in progess Sunday night in Antioch. Courtesy of Antioch police

A security camera recorded a crew burglarizing cars in Antioch over the weekend.

The police department released the video on social media Tuesday as a warning to residents.

At least one member of the burglary crew shown in the video, which was taken late Sunday night, was armed with a handgun.

The crew struck several Antioch neighborhoods, burglarizing about 15 vehicles, the news release said.

Police said the thieves likely were driving stolen vehicles.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should immediately call 911.

"Confronting the criminals could have deadly consequences," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said. "No personal property is worth someone's life."

Guttschow advised residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock home and vehicle doors and windows, and turn on exterior lights.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call police at (847) 270-911.