St. Charles man sentenced to 9 months in prison for tax fraud
Updated 2/21/2023 3:59 PM
A St. Charles man was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay more than $3.3 million in restitution after pleading guilty to federal tax fraud charges.
Edward T. Arnieri, 71, pleaded guilty in June to withholding $3.9 million in employee payroll taxes from the Internal Revenue Service as the president and sole owner of Lane Tool & Manufacturing Co. in South Elgin.
Prosecutors said Arnieri issued employees W-2 forms and paychecks for roughly eight years that falsely indicated income and payroll taxes had been withheld from their wages.
The deception was uncovered in 2018, according to court records.
Arnieri was facing up to five years in prison.
Arnieri is expected to report to prison by September 2023, according to court records.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.