Police say gunfire in Elgin was accidental
Updated 2/21/2023 6:19 PM
The gunshots reported Tuesday afternoon in Elgin turned out to be the accidental discharge of a firearm, police said.
Officers received a call at 3:21 p.m. of shots fired on the 1200 block of Longford Circle, the Elgin Police Department said in a community notification on social media.
The gunfire caused damage to a nearby home, police said
No arrests or citations were reported.
If you have information about the case, call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411.
