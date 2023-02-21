Police say gunfire in Elgin was accidental

The gunshots reported Tuesday afternoon in Elgin turned out to be the accidental discharge of a firearm, police said.

Officers received a call at 3:21 p.m. of shots fired on the 1200 block of Longford Circle, the Elgin Police Department said in a community notification on social media.

The gunfire caused damage to a nearby home, police said

No arrests or citations were reported.

If you have information about the case, call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411.