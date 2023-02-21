Nicole Mullins: 2023 primary candidate for Aurora City Council-6th Ward

Bio

Town: Aurora

Age on Election Day: 43

Occupation: Social worker/care coordinator

Employer: Senior Services Associates, Inc (Aurora Office)

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council respond to it?

A: Our city's focus on economic developments without balance. Current residents of Aurora are essentially paying for the developments in our city that will price them out of being able to live in Aurora. Many agencies servicing the Aurora area will tell you we have an affordable housing crisis. And yet we keep giving land, tax breaks, and funds to developers creating housing options that cost $1,700-plus a month for a studio.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Corrupt and mismanaged is how I would describe our community's finances. We've taken out high dollar municipal bonds for projects that shouldn't have been offered that as part of a project funding plan (like with the casino). The money going out to developers and businesses is also higher than what it should be with the added issue of these same developers and business owners often donating to our current mayor and some members of city council.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Affordable housing. Specific to Ward 6, Lake Street revitalization. Better funding/support both in the city budget and for community organizations that provide support and resources for seniors, individuals with mental health needs, and youth/families

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: We are over spending on economic development and on projects that are only accessible to a small percentage of community members who have the financial means to benefit from these projects. There needs to be a balance between economic development and community development.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: I think Aurora needs to address the affordable housing crisis. If we can manage to fund $50-plus million dollars for a casino through municipal bonds then I don't see why we can't use that as a last resort for funding for affordable housing options.

Aurora should adopt a housing first model and try to find federal and state grants to help build the infrastructure needed for that. The influx of luxury apartments need to be put on the back burner when it involves the city contributing funding, tax breaks, TIF districts, etc.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your city council.

A: My experience has been on the receiving end of elected leaders creating policies that effect me and the community members around me without engaging any of us in that process. We are elected to serve and represent the community.

If our policy style is to make decisions without having open dialogue, surveys or some means of getting community feedback and buy-in, how do you know you're creating policies that best serve the needs of the community?

The first thing I did as part of my campaign was to launch a community feedback survey. I don't believe you can, or should, be an elected official and making decisions without knowing the needs, wants and concerns of the community you represent.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I've been an active and engaged member of this community for over a decade, long before running for political office ever entered my mind. I regularly have conversations a wide range of community members about their needs and concerns.

My motivation for being on city council is from seeing, and experiencing, how the community is often left out of the decision making and re-imaging of our city. I want to contribute to the development of a city council that truly represents the many voices of our beautiful city.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Our community would improve if elected officials took a proactive approach to include and engage community members in the decision-making process for things directly effecting them.