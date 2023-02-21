Matthew J. Orr: 2023 primary candidate for Aurora City Council-6th Ward

Bio

Town: Aurora

Age on Election Day: 24

Occupation: Building maintenance technician

Employer: Village of Montgomery

Previous offices held: Appointed Precinct Committeeman W4-P9 2019-2020; elected Precinct Committeeman W6-P7/AU-60 2020-present; elected Aurora Public Library District Board of Trustee serving as vice chairman 2021-present

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council respond to it?

A: Affordable housing is the most serious issue the City of Aurora will face in the coming years and the city must address it promptly. Rent prices since the COVID-19 pandemic have skyrocketed making it hard for working families and residents. The city of Aurora must look to add more affordable housing projects in the coming years.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: The City of Aurora is in a good financial spot with a balanced budget and stable.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: The top three priorities the 6th Ward the City of Aurora needs to focus on are adding more sidewalks and bike paths leading to the Riverwalk trail along Sullivan Road and Indian Trail, the city must work to incentivize affordable housing projects across the City of Aurora, and budget for solar panels on city owned properties to create green energy and offset current costs for the City of Aurora.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: The City of Aurora must reduce the payroll that has grown under the Irvin administration. Many jobs are duplicate of one another, and is not sustainable for a balanced budget if we go into a recession

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The most important infrastructure project for the City of Aurora would be the new public works building on Liberty Street, west of County Line Road. This project will offer better services for residents and create more workable space for these employees. This project needs to be completed as soon as possible without going over budget.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your city council.

A: Serving on the Aurora Public Library District board of trustees, I work in a group setting to pass resolutions with fellow board members. I like to listen to all parties in a discussion and make bipartisan agreements to make effective resolutions. I think that's important to making sure everyone can be in agreement on what ever is brought in front of the council.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have served on the Aurora Public Library District board for 2 years and have an understanding of local government. I attend all city council and committee of the whole meetings and will be able to get the job done on day one. I do not need on the job training to be successful.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: The City of Aurora must work with the owners of the Northgate Shopping Center to acquire to historic Northgate sign and restore it. It will bring back memories for residents and increase traffic to the plaza. The city can also look into green energy to light the sign to save money on electrical costs for the sign.