Man charged in shooting that injured a person in Elgin
Updated 2/21/2023 3:08 PM
A man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Elgin.
Armani J. Morris, 18, of the 3000 block of Blue Ridge Drive in Carpentersville, also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to an announcement Elgin police posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a Kane County judge set bail Tuesday at $15,000. To be freed pretrial, Morris would have to post $1,500.
The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 500 block of East Chicago Street. A man was injured and taken to a hospital, police said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.