Man charged in shooting that injured a person in Elgin

A man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Elgin.

Armani J. Morris, 18, of the 3000 block of Blue Ridge Drive in Carpentersville, also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to an announcement Elgin police posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a Kane County judge set bail Tuesday at $15,000. To be freed pretrial, Morris would have to post $1,500.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 500 block of East Chicago Street. A man was injured and taken to a hospital, police said.