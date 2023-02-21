 

Lake County jail inmate who died Saturday may have suffered heart attack

  • Victor Morales Jr.

    Victor Morales Jr.

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 2/21/2023 7:19 PM

An underlying heart condition might have led to the weekend death of a 50-year-old Zion man in the Lake County jail, officials said.

Victor Morales Jr. was found having a seizure in his cell around 4 p.m. Saturday and later stopped breathing, officials said.

 

Despite the swift medical intervention of a jail nurse and other employees, he later was pronounced dead at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, officials said.

Steve Newton, chief deputy in the Lake County coroner's office, said Morales wasn't known to have had seizures in the past.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed Morales had high blood pressure and a significant buildup of plaque in his arteries -- both heart attack risk factors.

Newton said a traumatic medical event like a heart attack or stroke might trigger a seizure.

Newton said he hopes pending blood tests will give the office a clear picture on what prompted Morales' seizure.

The results likely will be ready in three to four weeks, he added.

Morales had walked into his cell and the door closed minutes before he was spotted on the floor by a passing inmate, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Covelli said the inmate promptly alerted jail employees, who administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save his life.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation into Morales' death.

Morales was taken into custody Oct. 5 and faced five felony gun possession charges and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Lake County jail inmate dies after suffering seizure in his cell
Related Article
Lake County jail inmate dies after suffering seizure in his cell
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 