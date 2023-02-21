DuPage forest preserve board retains legislative lobbyist

DuPage County Forest Preserve commissioners have rehired a lobbyist to represent the district's interests in Springfield.

The board on Tuesday approved a one-year, $60,000 contract to retain Government Navigation Group as the district's lobbying firm.

Paul Rosenfeld is the managing partner of Government Navigation Group, formerly PAR Solutions, the district's voice inside the Illinois Capitol since October 2004.

The lobbyist pushes the district's legislative agenda and seeks funding for various projects through grant applications submitted to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or another other agency of the state.

The firm will be paid $5,000 a month. Commissioners approved the contract with no discussion during a meeting Tuesday.