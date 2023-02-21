Carpentersville man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

A Carpentersville man is facing 20 charges of child pornography-related crimes.

Bail was set at $100,000 Saturday for Christopher M. Scholl, 44, of the 3100 block of Wakefield Drive, according to Kane County court records. Carpentersville Village President John Skillman confirmed Tuesday night that Scholl is a village firefighter who immediately was placed on unpaid leave.

Scholl faces 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography videos.

The charges allege the crimes occurred on Oct. 12, 2022.

The case was investigated by the state's attorney and the Kane County sheriff's office with assistance from the state attorney general and the Internet Crimes Against Children's task force, according to a news release from the state's attorney.

Scholl would need to post $10,000 to be freed pretrial. His next court date is March 1.

If Scholl posts bond, he is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 17 and is prohibited from using file-sharing websites, social media websites, or websites characterized as pornographic, according to the news release.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.