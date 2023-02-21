 

Carmel students quiz Supreme Court justice on law and government

  • Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford helps Carmel Catholic High School senior Madeline Kiel try on one of her judicial robes Tuesday as Jack Waddle, teacher and social studies department chair, watches. Rochford met with students from the Mundelein school's U.S. government classes.

  • Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford answered questions Tuesday from students in Carmel Catholic High School's U.S. government classes.

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comCarmel Catholic High School students listen as Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford answered questions about the role of the high court during a visit to the Mundelein school Tuesday.

  • Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford answered questions from students Tuesday during a visit to Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.

  • Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford discussed the role of the high court and other issues Tuesday when taking questions from students at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein

New Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford stopped in Mundelein on Tuesday to meet with students from Carmel Catholic High School's U.S. government classes.

After telling students about her background and the election process for the Illinois Supreme Court, Rochford answered a long list of thoughtful questions on topics ranging from inherent bias to where justices stay while the high court is in session.

 

Senior Madeline Kiel was all smiles as she tried on Rochford's judicial robes before wielding her gavel in front of her classmates.

"Students teach me that there is so much more that we can do, and so much better," Rochford said.

