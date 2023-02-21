Buffalo Grove's Prairie Grove Park in line for makeover

Prairie Grove Park is a modest park on the north end of Buffalo Grove, with a few swings, a couple of slides, an open field with two soccer goals, and benches for visitors to watch their kids or enjoy the scenery.

That could soon change.

The park, at 2020 Olive Hill Drive near the new Link Crossing subdivision, is in line for a significant makeover, if a proposed improvement plan receives approval from the Buffalo Grove village board.

The board is scheduled to hear a pitch tonight from the Buffalo Grove Park District, which is seeking a special use permit and lot consolidation for the plan.

The park was acquired by the park district in 2001 and has grown since through developer land donations, including 3.5 acres from the Link Crossing development. The park is now just less than 5 acres.

Park district plans call for the reconstruction of the playground with a farm theme -- appropriate, given its location just north of Didier Farms -- for children ages 2-12. Proposed features include a 60-foot zip line, swings -- including two tot and one friendship swing -- and an ADA-accessible poured rubber safety surface.

Plans also include a new shelter and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.

Other features would include an open field, walking/bike paths, a picnic area, bike racks, a bike fix-it station and a prairie restoration area with native plantings.

Signs would inform visitors of the land's history as part of the Didier Farms.

A memo to the village board from the park district staff said the park is one of 23 in the district classified as neighborhood parks. It primarily serves the residents of the Easthaven of Buffalo Grove and Link Crossing subdivisions.

The two nearest playgrounds are Woodland Park, which is four miles away, and Prairie Park, which is 1.7 miles away.