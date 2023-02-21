Buffalo Grove appoints new deputy police chief, honors officer of year

Buffalo Grove police Sgt. Jaime Verduzco, left, with Chief Brian Budds Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove police have named former Lt. Brian Spolar the department's new deputy chief of administration.

Spolar formally was promoted to the new post at Tuesday's village board meeting. At the same session, officials honored Sgt. Jaime Verduzco as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year Award and gave officer Dawid Wojs a special commendation.

Spolar began his career with the department in 1996 as a community service officer, then was sworn in as a police officer in September of that year.

He worked his way up the ranks of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant, prior to Tuesday's promotion.

"This department has given me so much over the years, and I look forward to working with our leadership team to enhance our exemplary public safety services," Spolar said.

Verduzco began his career with the department in 2005 as a police officer. He also has worked as an investigator, served as a member of the Honor Guard, and had assignments with multiple area task forces. He has received numerous awards and recognitions during his career, including a special commendation in 2021.

Wojs began his career with the village in 2019.