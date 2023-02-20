Vote by mail in Lake County
Updated 2/20/2023 10:19 AM
All Lake County registered voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot to vote in the April 4 Consolidated Election. In this election, voters will choose local leaders such as municipal mayors, school board members, park district and library commissioners and more. To request your vote-by-mail ballot, visit LakeVoterPower.info or call (847) 377-VOTE. Email your name, date of birth and address to votingbymail@lakecountyil.gov. For more information, visit lakecountyil.gov/4321/Voting-by-Mail.
