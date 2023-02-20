Two teens and a baby killed in Chicago highway shooting

Two teenagers and an infant were killed and three more people were hurt in a shooting on a Chicago interstate highway, officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred Sunday about 10:30 p.m. on I-57 near 111th Street on the South Side, state trooper Josh Robinson said.

Nasir Hall, 19, William Smith, 13, and A-mara Hall, 1, died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The victims' vehicle left the highway and stopped near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp. Two people were found dead at the scene and four were taken to the hospital, Robinson said. One of the four subsequently died.

Robinson said the investigation "is still in its infancy."

State police did not share whether a suspect has been arrested.

• Claire Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.