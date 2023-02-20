Sprinkler system helps residents escape fire in townhouse outside Grayslake

Authorities credited a sprinkler system for giving two residents time to escape a fire that started in the garage of their townhouse on the 17600 block of Knollwood Court east of Grayslake.

When firefighters arrived just after 12:40 p.m., they found the fire had just begun to spread from the garage to the home's living area, said Grayslake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief James Weidman.

Weidman said a single sprinkler head kept the fire contained to the garage before it was overwhelmed by the blaze.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in around 20 minutes, Weidman said, and it did not spread to neighboring units.

Officials estimate the damage to the home and the two cars in the garage at $170,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weidman said.