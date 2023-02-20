Resident treated for smoke inhalation after Hoffman Estates fire

A man in his 60s had to be treated for smoke inhalation but was otherwise uninjured by a fire Monday afternoon at a townhouse building on the 300 block of Cedar Tree Court in Hoffman Estates.

The resident received a breathing treatment at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital, Hoffman Estates Fire Department Cap. Robert Orr said.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage of one of the middle units, Orr said.

By the time firefighters arrived at 2:33 p.m., all residents had escaped the building.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, Orr said.

Officials estimate the damage at $250,000. The building had working smoke detectors, but there was not a sprinkler system, Orr said.