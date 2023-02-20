Palatine to mark 50th anniversary of blaze that claimed 3 firefighters

The Palatine Fire Department will host a memorial service Thursday to recognize the service and sacrifice of three Palatine volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty 50 years earlier.

On Feb. 23, 1973, volunteer firefighters John Wilson, Richard Freeman and Warren Ahlgrim lost their lives fighting a fire in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Palatine. The early morning fire started in the store's basement and quickly spread throughout the entire building. Wilson, Freeman, and Ahlgrim were on the first hose line and died while fighting the fire in the basement.

The ceremony will take place at the Palatine Firefighter's Memorial, at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade streets. The Palatine Fire Honor Guard will step off from Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. at approximately 8:45 a.m. and march to the memorial.

The ceremony will begin at about 9 a.m. and include a wreath presentation and ringing of the ceremonial fire bell honoring the three firefighters that paid the ultimate sacrifice 50 years ago. The ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.