North Aurora seeks volunteers for emergency response team
Updated 2/20/2023 4:47 PM
The North Aurora Emergency Management Agency is having an open house for prospective Community Emergency Response Team volunteers from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway.
The program focuses on what to do before, during and after a disaster. The volunteers also help with non-disaster searches, rescues, and traffic and crowd control.
On Tuesday, the village president will also administer an oath of office to the 22 current team members.
