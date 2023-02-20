Naperville groceries and household products distribution event scheduled
Updated 2/20/2023 10:19 AM
The Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry's mobile pantry will host a drive-through groceries and household products distribution event on March 4 in Naperville.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church, 9S200 Route 59 in Naperville. Identification or registration is not required.
Food, diapers, baby food, formula and feminine hygiene products will be distributed. For more information, call 630-692-3061, email rdunnigan@aurorafoodpantry.org or visit aurorafoodpantry.org.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.