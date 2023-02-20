Naperville groceries and household products distribution event scheduled

The Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry's mobile pantry will host a drive-through groceries and household products distribution event on March 4 in Naperville.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church, 9S200 Route 59 in Naperville. Identification or registration is not required.

Food, diapers, baby food, formula and feminine hygiene products will be distributed. For more information, call 630-692-3061, email rdunnigan@aurorafoodpantry.org or visit aurorafoodpantry.org.