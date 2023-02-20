Man charged with aggravated DUI after crash into Lombard house

A Lombard man is facing multiple criminal and traffic charges after a Sunday police chase that ended with him driving a pickup truck into a house in Lombard.

Thomas E. Whitlock, 38, of the 200 block of Chase Street, is being held in the DuPage County jail.

The chase began at 8:39 p.m. in Villa Park, according to DuPage County court records.

At one point, Whitlock was doing 69 mph on a residential street, according to the charges.

He is accused of hitting a parked vehicle on the 0-100 block of South Westmore Avenue in Lombard, a fence on the 1100 block of Kenilworth and a house on the 900 block of East Maple Street in Lombard. No one inside the home was injured.

Whitlock ran off but was arrested nearby, authorities said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The charges state that he had a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher.

Whitlock faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing and eluding -- disobeying multiple traffic control devices, aggravated fleeing and eluding -- 21 mph or more over the speed limit, and aggravated fleeing and eluding -- causing more than $300 in damage,

He also is charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the speed limit, leaving the scene after he hit the fence, leaving the scene of a crash after he hit the house, reckless driving, driving while his license is suspended or revoked, improper use of registration or title for the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane use for driving east in a westbound lane on Maple, disobeying a stop sign, two counts of driving on sidewalks, two counts of driving too fast to avoid crashes, and failure to secure new registration for the pickup truck. The truck had license plates registered to a 2002 Toyota, according to the charges.

The aggravated DUI charges allege that this is Whitlock's third violation and that he was driving with a suspended or revoked license. DuPage County records indicate he was charged with aggravated DUI in November 2020.