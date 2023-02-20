Forum Saturday for Schaumburg library, park board candidates

Candidates for the Schaumburg Township District Library and Schaumburg Park District boards have been invited to address the public at a nonpartisan forum Saturday hosted by the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library, 2014

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization will host a nonpartisan public forum Saturday for candidates in the April 4 election for the Schaumburg Park District and Schaumburg Township District Library boards.

The event is set for 8:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Due to an anticipated large turnout, registration is required to reserve seats. This may be done by visiting the website STGOP.org or calling (224) 353-6543 and stating your name. the number in your party and your phone number.

To help defray the cost of the extensive hot breakfast buffet that will be served at Chandler's, STRO is asking for a $20 contribution from its members and a $25 contribution from nonmembers in attendance.