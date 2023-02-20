Eight-year-old needs surgery to remove bullet fragments

An 8-year-old child who was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Round Lake Beach has been released from the hospital but will need surgery to remove bullet fragments, officials said Monday.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde Jr. said Monday that police have determined the shooting was an "isolated incident" and that the public is not in any danger.

The child and a 26-year-old were injured after shots were fired at 8:39 p.m. on the 500 block of Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach police said over the weekend. Wilde said they both were hit by bullet fragments.

Though officials said initially that the 26-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries, Wilde said Monday that the person suffered only superficial wounds and refused to hospitalized.

Wilde said police are still investigating the shooting and did not say whether anyone was in custody.