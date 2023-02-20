Des Plaines to install cameras that read license plates of passing vehicles

Des Plaines officials are considering installing automated cameras that read license plates, like this one, to fight crime. Courtesy of Flock Group

Automated cameras that record license plates and images of vehicles soon could be installed in Des Plaines to help police fight crime.

The city council on Tuesday is expected to approve purchasing 10 cameras from Atlanta-based Flock Group for $61,300.

They will be installed in strategic locations, according to a city memo, but spots haven't been finalized.

"I can tell you they will be on the main thoroughfares," police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

The cameras will take pictures of passing autos and their plates. The information in the pictures -- a manufacturer, model or color, or distinguishing features or marks -- can be used to help police find vehicles used in crimes.

Departments using the Flock camera systems share data, Police Chief David Anderson said in a memo, and the system alerts participating departments when a car suspected of being used in a crime passes a camera.

"This system will not only assist our department in investigations but will also help prevent crime from occurring in our community," Anderson wrote.

Police in Vernon Hills, Schaumburg and Roselle are among those that have installed such systems in their towns. Barrington recently approved a purchase, and Mundelein police expect to install 10 in the next three or four months.

Readers also are installed along Chicago-area expressways and at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

But some suburban government officials, such as members of a Lake County Board committee, have expressed concern about potential privacy issues.

Flock representatives have said they've worked with the New York University School of Law's Policing Project to develop a civil liberties policy.

Tuesday's council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. The session can be viewed live online at desplaines.org.