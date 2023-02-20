Building facade collapses on construction workers
Updated 2/20/2023 4:46 PM
Two men were seriously injured Monday when a building facade collapsed in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when the facade fell, causing a scaffolding to collapse about 1 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
