Building facade collapses on construction workers

Two men were injured in a building facade collapse Monday on the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard in Chicago. Courtesy of Chicago Fire Department

Two men were seriously injured Monday when a building facade collapsed in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when the facade fell, causing a scaffolding to collapse about 1 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.