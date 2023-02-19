Police: Man injured, individuals in custody after Elgin shooting

Elgin police say individuals are in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Sunday that left a man injured.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 12:25 a.m. in the 500 block of East Chicago Street located the man with injuries, police said. He was taken from the scene to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating the case and have individuals in custody, authorities said.

Police said there is no threat to the community and they will be providing updates as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked call (847) 289-2600, text a tip to 847411, including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the information, or visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.