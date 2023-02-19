Lake County jail inmate dies after suffering seizure in his cell

A Lake County jail inmate died after suffering a seizure in his cell Saturday, officials said. There were no signs of foul play, but the Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation. Daily Herald File Photo

A 50-year-old Zion man who was being held in the Lake County jail on weapons charges died Saturday afternoon after suffering a seizure and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, the inmate was found suffering a seizure in his cell at approximately 4 p.m.

A jail nurse who was in the inmate's pod quickly responded, along with several corrections officers, the sheriff's office said.

When the inmate stopped seizing, he also stopped breathing. CPR was immediately administered, and an Automated External Defibrillator was also deployed, officials said.

Paramedics were summoned and took the inmate to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said a review of surveillance video showed the inmate walking into his single-inmate cell just before collapsing.

There were no signs of trauma on the inmate's body and no indications of foul play, the sheriff's office said. The Lake County Coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

The inmate had been in custody since Oct. 5 on armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges.

The sheriff's office, according to protocol, contacted the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.