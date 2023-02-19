Images: IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals

The IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals were held Saturday February 18, 2023 at Palatine High School.
Livy Tran of Vernon Hills competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sadie Karlson of Geneva competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Haylie Hinckley of Wheaton Warrenville South competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Anna Becker of Libertyville competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Gabriella Riley of Prairie Ridge competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Betsy Alcorn of Glenbrook North competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Abby Gallicho of Fremd competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove South competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Sefora Hanc of Leyden competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Julia Bartnik of Lake Park competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Skylar Oh of Glenbard West competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Anna Becker of Libertyville competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Eden Russell of DeKalb competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Sabrina Nemcek of Arlington Heights of competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Livy Tran of Vernon Hills competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Annika Chudy of Vernon Hills competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove South competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Julia Bartnik of Lake Park competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Annika Chudy of Vernon Hills competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Skylar Oh of Glenbard West competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Anna Becker of Libertyville competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Emily Smetana of Downers Grove South competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Carly Bachara of Glenbard North competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Graci Weems of Geneva competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Isla Rehm of Mundelein competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Gabriella Riley of Prairie Ridge competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Gianna Mirabella of Lake Zurich competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Haylie Hinckley of Wheaton Warrenville South competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Genevieve Herion of Downers Grove South competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Amanda Hamann of Warren competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Sabrina Nemcek of Hersey competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Eden Russell of DeKalb competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Riley Strahl of Palatine competes on the uneven parallel bars during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Maria Kakish of Prairie Ridge competes on the vault during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Kathryn Snouffer of Downers Grove South competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Anna Becker of Libertyville competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Ashley Schabes of Stevenson competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Livy Tran of Vernon Hills competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Julia Bartnik of Lake Park competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Samantha Hopper of Glenbard West competes on the floor exercise during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Betsy Alcorn of Glenbrook North competes on the beam during the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Geneva Vikings hold their third place trophy at the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Vernon Hills celebrate their second place win at the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
Downers Grove South celebrates their first place win at the IHSA Girls Gymnastics state finals Saturday February 18, 2023 in Palatine.
